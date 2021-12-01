Aston Martin confirms Vantage V12 swansong in 2022

British manufacturer Aston Martin has announced that the final edition of its V12 Vantage will launch next year. With company CEO Tobias Moers outlining the OEM’s electric intent earlier this year, it is likely the 2022 V12 Vantage will be the last 12-cylinder model to roll off the production line at Gaydon, UK.

To coincide with the announcement, Aston Martin released a teaser clip of the supercar’s engine note. The new-generation V12 Vantage is expected to be equipped with a variant of the 5.2-liter twin-turbo 12-cylinder that features in both the DB11 and the DBS Superleggera.