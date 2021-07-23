Škoda hits transmission production milestone at Mladá Boleslav

Škoda Auto has produced its 8,000,000th MQ200 manual gearbox since production started at the Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic, site in 2000. Around 1,900 units of the manual 5- or 6-speed transmission, which are used in various VW Group models, are produced every day.

Michael Oeljeklaus, Škoda board member for production and logistics, noted, “I congratulate the entire team on achieving this production milestone. This is a great achievement and attests to our technical expertise. The production of this gearbox is a clear sign of the importance of component production at the Group level.”

In total, 383,000 units of the manual 5- or 6-speed transmission ran off the Mladá Boleslav production line in 2020. The MQ200 is installed in vehicles with gasoline engines with a torque of up to 200Nm and a displacement of between 1.0 and 1.6 liters.

In addition to assembling the MQ100 and the MQ200 in Mladá Boleslav, the Czech car manufacturer also produces the DQ200 automatic 7-speed direct transmission at its Vrchlabí plant. In total, the company employs around 1,700 people in transmission production at the two sites.