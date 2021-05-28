Engine + Powertrain Technology International
Nikon Metrology releases new offset CT reconstruction algorithm

Nikon Metrology has enhanced its industrial microfocus x-ray computed tomography (CT) inspection solutions with a new offset CT reconstruction algorithm, enabling significantly improved scan speed and image resolution.

When using x-ray CT for non-destructive quality control of larger components like aluminum castings or battery modules for EVs, the challenge is to shorten inspection cycle times without compromising resolution.

With the release a new offset CT reconstruction algorithm in the latest version of the manufacturer’s Inspect-X software, not only can larger components be scanned but scanning can also be performed at higher geometric magnification.

This, in combination with the latest in rotating target technology and adjustable FID, ensures that cycle times are significantly reduced and better resolution can be achieved, therefore helping save costs, reduce scrap and decrease failure rates.

The Offset.CT module is available on Nikon Metrology’s x-ray CT systems from 180kV through to 450kV.

