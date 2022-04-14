Engine + Powertrain Technology International
Mustang supplies versatile dynos to GM Canada

Mustang Advanced Engineering (MAE), an American manufacturer of testing equipment, dynamometers and related products, has delivered and installed two new chassis dynamometers for GM Canada, which has begun a US$2bn transformational investment in its manufacturing and R&D facilities in Ingersoll and Oshawa, Ontario.

As part of GM’s expanding capabilities, the need for end-of-line testing of heavy duty and light-duty pickups, as well as accommodating the switch to being Canada’s first full-scale EV manufacturing plant, led the company to approach Mustang to deliver chassis dynamometers with the capabilities to handle two-wheel and all-wheel drive vehicles.

MAE’s solution was a 2WD and an AWD 500 series chassis dynamometer, oversized and equipped with extra safety features including stone guards to block any debris thrown from the wheels on the rollers.

