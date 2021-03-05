Labcell showcases compact blow-by monitor

The UK-based specialist supplier of automotive engine test instrumentation Labcell has produced a video showcasing its M400MR blow-by monitor. The video introduces the monitor, shows the component parts, presents the monitor’s features and benefits, and explains how it is easily connected to an engine under test.

According to the company, the monitor benefits from solid-state vortex-shedding flow measurement technology that results in a fast response, an accuracy of +/-1% of reading and a repeatability of +/-0.5% of reading across user-selectable flow ranges of 4-150 l/min, 11 to 300 l/min or 15-400 l/min.

The flow rate or total flow is displayed on the onboard digital display, and a 0-5V linearized programmable output or optional CAN interface enable the instrument to be integrated within data acquisition systems. Built-in oil separators and dampers ensure the blow-by monitor is suitable for automotive dynamometers and in-vehicle testing with all types of internal combustion engine of almost any capacity.