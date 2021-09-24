Intertek’s EV powertrain test facility nears completion

Intertek has provided the first previews of its new Global EV Centre of Excellence for electric powertrain test and development. Intended to cater for the next-generation electric powertrains and electric/electrified vehicles, the new center will be the only commercially available facility in the UK offering research-quality test technologies for each of the major electrification systems, as well as whole vehicles.

“The new Global EV Centre of Excellence is the result of a two-year study alongside vehicle manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers to understand their technology roadmaps,” stated Intertek Transportation Technologies’ business line director, David Meek. “Instead of starting by drawing up a list of test machines, we began by asking our customers about the information they need to make better design decisions.”

Intertek notes that its automotive capabilities range from investigating the durability of components such as batteries and motors through to delivering an understanding of new areas such as electromagnetic interactions at very high motor speeds. The new center will accommodate each of the main electrification systems, all at next-generation specifications, alongside whole-vehicle EV, PHEV and HEV facilities.

Meek disclosed that even in the initial phase of the facilities operation, the motor test system will be able to accommodate shaft speeds up to 27,000rpm, with a power electronics capability up to 1,100 V.

“But as EV system performance increases, delivering accurate test results becomes far more complex than simply developing cutting-edge test technologies,” cautioned Meek. “Our research programs have helped us understand the complex interactions that affect the performance of electrification systems, allowing Intertek to deliver a quality of data that cuts time, cost and risk out of our customers’ R&D programs.”

The site is nearing completion in Milton Keynes (UK) with opening planned for later this year.