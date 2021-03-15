GMA’s T.50 supercar undergoes first shakedown on track

On-track testing of Gordon Murray Automotive’s T.50 supercar has begun. A development vehicle was driven for the first time, with limited revs, around the Top Gear test track in Dunsfold, Surrey, UK, marking a major milestone for the program.

The XP2 prototype was piloted by Professor Gordon Murray himself. Production for the supercar will commence in 2022, at a facility just meters away from the famed UK circuit, which sits on an airfield.

Murray said, “The XP2 prototype is currently running at considerably less revs than its 12,100rpm limit, yet the T.50 felt fantastic on my first drive. The car was responsive, agile and rewarding to drive. It was a fantastic experience to be sitting in the center of the car once again, with great all-round visibility. I can see how much the owners will enjoy this experience. Obviously, there are still a lot of development miles to be completed and many more prototypes to build. But the trajectory of the T.50 development is where we want it to be.”