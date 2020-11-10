dSpace unveils electric drive controls development solution  

To make electric vehicles more robust, more economical and less expensive, manufacturers are turning to the latest semiconductor technology in combination with complex control systems. According to specialist dSpace, its MicroAutoBox III AC Motor Control Solution provides engineers with a software connection that enables them to develop complex control algorithms for frequency converters and electric drives. Used in combination with its MicroAutoBox III prototyping system and the DS1553 Interface Module, test drives can be efficiently carried out in the vehicle.

The AC Motor Control Solution offers a comprehensive library of I/O functions. These represent driver functions optimized for the development of inverter control in a configurable user interface. The functions can be graphically linked to the appropriate controllers, via ‘drag and drop’. Further I/O functions are available for discrete signals and various position and angle encoders, extending the application range of the system, as protocol-based encoders are also supported.

The company notes that a key requirement in developing the solution was full compatibility with existing hardware and software components from dSpace. As a result, the existing DS1553 ACMC Module from a MicroAutoBox II can be easily used in the corresponding MicroAutoBox III unit, giving users support when switching to the new system.

The DS1553 is connected to the Xilinx FPGA of the MicroAutoBox. The I/O functions of the MicroAutoBox III AC Motor Control Solution are based on dSpace libraries developed for direct FPGA programming. The company says this ensures seamless switching between the AC Motor Control Solution and implementation directly on the FPGA, allowing users to switch directly to the FPGA option for extremely fast controller cycle times of <20µs.