Custom test bench from Sakor meets challenges of cam phaser development

Dynamometer specialist Sakor Technologies has recently provided a major international provider of powertrain components with a performance test stand for validating designs of new hydraulic variable timing cam phaser systems.

The custom-built system is designed for use with cam phasers driven by oil pressure and can be used to represent different engine designs, simulating cam torque pulses using two high-speed low-inertia AccuDyne AC Dynamometers coupled with the company’s DynoLAB data acquisition and control system. One dynamometer drives the timing chain as if it were the engine, while the other simulates cam shaft torque pulses. Parts for testing are mounted in a thermal chamber that can be run at temperatures ranging from -40°C to 150°C. This enables engineers to simulate temperatures encountered by those starting engines in all climates. The system controls oil pressure to advance or retard timing of the cam shaft relative to the engine.

The system features a 60kW dynamometer that can operate at up to 8,500rpm to simulate the engine. A 235kW ultra-low-inertia dynamometer is used to simulate the high frequency torque pulses found on a cam shaft. The test stand can be easily adjusted, so it can accommodate a wide range of cam phaser designs.

“Sakor is dedicated to helping customers design the next generation of fuel-efficient engines in ways that do not require huge expensive facilities to conduct testing of components,” said Randal Beattie, company president. “To the best of our knowledge, ours is the first system capable of simulating dynamic cam shaft torque pulsing in real time and in a clean lab environment.”