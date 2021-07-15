Cummins begins testing hydrogen combustion engine

Cummins has taken another step toward zero-carbon technology with the start of testing on a hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine. Following proof-of-concept testing, the company plans to evaluate the engine in a variety of on- and off-highway applications.

“We are using all-new engine platforms equipped with the latest technologies to improve power density, reduce friction and improve thermal efficiency, allowing us to avoid the typical performance limitations and efficiency compromises associated with converting diesel or natural gas engines over to hydrogen fuel,” said Srikanth Padmanabhan, president of the engine segment at Cummins.

To support this development project, Cummins is investing across a range of technologies, – including hydrogen engines, fuel cells, electrolyzers and storage tanks – as well as working with hydrogen storage specialist NPROXX. This partnership will allow integration of high-pressure gas cylinder tanks and supply lines in the vehicle. NPROXX is also a leading supplier of containerized storage vessels, enabling fast hydrogen refueling for end users.”

“The hydrogen engine program can potentially expand the technology options available to achieve a more sustainable transport sector, complementing our capabilities in hydrogen fuel cell, battery-electric and renewable natural gas powertrains,” added Jonathon White, VP for engine business engineering at Cummins.