CSM releases new HV Breakout Modules with PowerLok connector system

The German measurement and data technology specialist CSM has presented a range of new ‘C’ (‘Connector’) variants of its High-voltage Breakout Modules (HV BM) for measuring current, voltage and power. The ‘C’ variants have a simple and safe connection system which the company says facilitates handling. The time required for measurement setup is significantly reduced and the modules can be easily unplugged for calibration.

The modules can be connected to HV power cables via a PL500 connector system and enable single-phase measurements on separate HV+ and HV- cables. Similarly, with the use of a PL300 connector system, the HV Breakout Module 3.3C can be connected to HV cables between components such as inverters and electric motors.

The PowerLok connectors are designed for operating currents up to 800A. They include a quick-lock lever with connection position aid and a socket housing with integrated high-voltage locking for high vibrations. When mated, the connectors provide IP67 protection. Due to the robust design, the connectors are also suitable for a high number of mating cycles.

According to CSM, the new HV BM ‘C’ variants simplify the work needed to test HV traction drives on the bench and facilitate the coupling of different test bench setups: using the HV BM 1.2C unit, an electric powertrain can be easily reconnected to a battery simulator, to a high-voltage battery or to a fuel cell.

Adding other components to the test setup is also made easier. If, for example, a PTC heater or a braking resistor is to be added in addition to the electric powertrain, the components can simply be plugged into the HV BM ‘C’ variants. On electric motor or powertrain test benches, the HV BM 3.3C makes it easy to change DUTs (e.g. inverters and electric motors) via the PowerLok connectors.