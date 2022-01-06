BMS validation system from Bloomy Controls simplifies evaluation of multiple BMS

Bloomy Controls has introduced the Flex BMS Validation System, its latest hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) test system for evaluating the battery management systems (BMS) that monitor and control lithium-ion batteries.

Specifically designed for companies and test labs that need to evaluate multiple BMS hardware designs and software and/or firmware versions, the system simulates the battery cells and vehicle electronic signals with simple connections to the BMS and a customizable BMS test software.

Grant Gothing, CTO at Bloomy, which is headquartered in Connecticut, explained, “Electrification companies and test labs now have a convenient and repeatable system for validating multiple battery management systems. Originally designed for evaluating customer-provided BMSs inside our own HIL Technology Evolution Center, we like it so much that we decided to make it commercially available as a new test system offering.”

The system utilizes Bloomy’s Battery Simulator 1200, a commercial, off-the-shelf instrument for safe and efficient simulation of battery cell voltages and balancing currents. A proven technology, the Battery Simulator 1200 is FCC- and CE-certified and has been relied upon by battery electrification companies globally for a decade.