Bentley begins operations at its Engineering Test Centre

Bentley Motors’ new, state-of-the-art Engineering Test Centre in Crewe, England, has commenced operations after receiving official approval from the UK’s Vehicle Certification Agency.

The move is a step toward meeting standards set by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and will allow Bentley to carry out in-house emissions, fuel economy and electric range testing to the highest global standards.

“Today’s announcement is another key landmark in Bentley’s ongoing modernization program,” said Dr Matthias Rabe, member of the board for engineering. “It will give us the independence to test our own engines and further enhance our industry-leading manufacturing plant in Crewe as we move toward offering electric or hybrid versions of all our models by 2024.”

Bentley commences operation at its Engineering Test CentreTesting at the two-story, 4,600m2  facility will begin immediately, building up operations to meet all global emission standards by the middle of 2022. The new structure includes 773m2  of office space and 1,550m2  for the installation of a climate-controlled chassis dyno.

Bentley’s rolling road will allow engineers to simulate different gradients, measuring exhaust emissions from combustion engine cars, or electrical energy consumption from hybrid and future electric models. Real-world simulations can also be completed across a range of temperatures, from -20°C to +50°C.

The OEM’s technical conformity department, responsible for the compliance of all Bentley products, will be based at the new center. There will also be a dedicated laboratory to run Real Driving Emissions (RDE) tests using state-of-the-art portable emissions measurement systems.

Rabe added, “The center will also allow Bentley to meet increased demand from customers for our luxury, hand-built vehicles, including the Flying Spur, the Continental GT and new Bentayga.”

