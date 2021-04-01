Standardized interface built for battery module testing

A new standardized interface developed by FEV Software & Testing Solutions streamlines battery module analysis using a test rig and delivers more meaningful results. The Testbench Battery Management System (T-BMS) simplifies calibration and eliminates time-consuming conversion and adaptation of test equipment when operating different battery modules on the test bench.

“FEV has been developing battery control units for various cell types for many years in accordance with the strict specifications of the automotive industry, among others. T-BMS can be integrated into existing systems and easily calibrated – without time-consuming conversion measures and with reduced testing effort at module and pack level,” affirmed Dr Michael Stapelbroek, VP of electronics and electrification at FEV.

Battery management system (BMS) customer functionalities such as state-of-charge and power prediction can be integrated with the tool, enabling testing of real battery modules under the same boundary conditions, which can be specified later by the BMS in the actual vehicle.

Modular and flexible, the test interface offers monitoring of cell voltage, temperature and current, and cell balancing and contactor control. Either FEV’s Cell Monitoring Unit (CMU) or customer solutions can be used. All relevant battery module parameters can be calibrated via the FEV Calibration Tool and test procedures formulated in the user interface.

According to FEV, several automotive manufacturers are already utilizing the T-BMS tech in their battery testing and development facilities.