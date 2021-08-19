Engine + Powertrain Technology International
Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions

Williams Advanced Engineering and Molicel agree strategic collaboration

A strategic collaboration has been formed between Williams Advanced Engineering and Molicel to support the next generation of high-performance, lithium-ion battery cells.

Together, the companies will deliver power-optimized, high-performance battery systems with high-energy density to several different industries.

In addition to its power-optimized cell technology, Molicel brings extensive knowledge in the areas of chemical research and manufacturing engineering, alongside expertise in database design and validation methodologies. To begin with, the newly formed partnership will focus on collaboration to assess and develop other technologies that will aid and support demonstration activities, with the goal of growing market awareness.

“We are committed to the engineering challenge of cell technology development and in conjunction with Molicel, believe we can address a number of opportunities across a wide range of applications, and we look forward to working with the team at Molicel,” commented Paul McNamara, technical director, Williams Advanced Engineering.

“Molicel is on a mission to produce outstanding cells to drive the electric evolution,” added Casey Shiue, president of E-One Moli Energy (Molicel). “We will bring our expertise and experiences on consistent high power, low impedance and fast charge to our collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE). Our technology is well suited to the arenas that WAE operates, and we are happy to be part of this exciting collaboration.”

