Engine + Powertrain Technology International
You are at:»»»Valmet to build battery factory in Germany
Facility Developments

Valmet to build battery factory in Germany

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Valmet Automotive has announced plans to develop its first battery factory in Germany. Based in Kirchardt, the new facility will begin pre-series production of battery systems for electrically powered vehicles in the first half of 2022.

The new battery factory will be the company’s third. It already has one in operation in Salo, Finland, with a second one currently under construction directly attached to the Valmet car plant in Uusikaupunki, also in Finland. Production in Uusikaupunki is scheduled to start in the second half of 2021.

At Kirchardt, Valmet will have 11,500m2   of production space available. The decision to build a third battery factory follows the company’s recent nomination as a Tier 1 system supplier by a German car manufacturer. Part of the contract is to produce the battery packs close to the customer in order to save resources and avoid unnecessary transportation.

“The decision to build our third battery factory in Germany is the next important step to establish Valmet Automotive as a Tier 1 system supplier of battery systems and modules,” explained Olaf Bongwald, CEO, Valmet Automotive. “The Kirchardt site is perfect as it allows us to produce close to some of our important customers, but also to our engineering location and battery test center in Bad Friedrichshall.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Matt joined UKi Media & Events in 2014 after seven years of living and working in Dubai. He has been a journalist for over a decade and has worked for a wide range of publications, including Rolling Stone, Time Out, iQ and Loaded. After starting out on the automotive team as deputy editor of Engine Technology International, Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology International and Transmissions Technology International, he has been an editor since 2015, and began editing Tire Technology International in 2018. In 2020, he was appointed editor-in-chief of Tire, Professional Motorsport World, Electric & Hybrid Marine Technology International and Crash test Technology International.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.