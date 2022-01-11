StoreDot appoints new chief science officer

Fast charging battery technology developer StoreDot has appointed Dr David Lee as chief science officer. He will report directly to company CEO, Dr Doron Myersdorf, and will also head up the company’s new USA-based R&D center and innovation hub. Lee joins StoreDot from the Evergrande NEV Global Battery Research Institute, where he was head of its Materials Research Center.

Lee’s previous roles include director of research and engineering at the Enevate Corporation and he has over 20 years’ experience in lithium-ion and silicon anode battery development, including senior roles with Samsung SDI and the Dow Corporation.

Myersdorf remarked, “This is a significant appointment for StoreDot and I am delighted that Dr David Lee is joining our global leadership team. He has impeccable credentials in lithium-ion battery development and is a world-class expert in silicon-based technologies, which is the foundation of our extreme fast-charging battery. His insight and experience will be crucial to us as we now move to production at scale, serving global automotive companies.

“I am also hugely excited that he will be heading up our new US facility. This new R&D center will work in tandem with our Israel team, bringing new skills and innovation so that we can execute on our clear technology roadmap, enabling automotive manufacturers to deliver vehicles that overcome range and charging anxiety.”

The company’s US innovation hub is set to be fully operational and staffed by the middle of the year, and will work alongside StoreDot’s Israel-based R&D teams, helping to bring its XFC automotive battery technology to mass production by 2024. It will also conduct research into next-generation extreme energy density (XED) solid-state capabilities and material science, with the aim of scaling-up these ultra-advanced technologies by 2028.

Commenting on his appointment, Lee said, “I have long shared StoreDot’s mission to create automotive battery technologies that will speed up the transition to a clean, electrified future. So, it’s an honor to be appointed as the company’s global chief science officer, helping to build on the brilliant work that has already taken place and to be tasked with establishing StoreDot’s new R&D hub in the US, harnessing the talent pool that’s available in the US to bolster the development of our world-leading XFC technologies and onto the future solid-state technologies. I am looking forward to joining and helping to expand an outstanding team and leading them to further develop our capabilities and our transition to mass production.”