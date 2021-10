Stellantis and LG Energy Solution form battery joint venture

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution (LGES) today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture to produce battery cells and modules for North America.

As part of the agreement, the joint venture will establish a new battery manufacturing facility that will help Stellantis to reach its goal of more than 40% of sales in the US being EVs by 2030. The plant is targeting an annual production capacity of 40GWh, and will begin production by the first quarter of 2024.

') } // --> ') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write('') } // -->

') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write(' ') } // --> ') } else if (width >= 425) { console.log ('largescreen'); document.write('') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write('') } // -->

The batteries produced at the new facility will be supplied to assembly plants throughout the USA, Canada and Mexico for installation in next-generation Stellantis electric vehicles ranging from plug-in hybrids to full battery electric.

“With this, we have now determined the next gigafactory coming to the Stellantis portfolio to help us achieve a total minimum of 260GWh of capacity by 2030,” explained Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis.

“Establishing a joint venture with Stellantis will be a monumental milestone in our long-standing partnership,” said Jong-hyun Kim, president and CEO of LGES. “LGES will position itself as a provider of battery solutions to our prospective customers in the region by utilizing our collective, unique technical skills and mass-producing capabilities.”

The new agreement is an extension of a partnership between the two companies in electrified vehicles that dates back to 2014 when LG Energy Solution was selected by FCA to supply the lithium-ion battery pack system and controls for the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.