Saietta to supply axial flux technology to EAV

Saietta Group has agreed to supply its latest AFT 140 in-hub axial flux electric motor technology to Electric Assisted Vehicles Limited (EAV), the Oxford-based sustainable zero-emissions transportation manufacturers. EAV will use Saietta in-wheel motors for all variants of the EAV LINCS lightweight skateboard platform.

“The technology development and supply agreement with Saietta Group is a crucial step in the development and introduction of this ground-breaking new vehicle,” said Nigel Gordon-Stewart, executive chairman at EAV. “Saietta’s work on Axial Flux electric motors is way ahead of the curve and, with their in-wheel application, we’re able to use maximum space on the platform deck so we can carry more goods more efficiently.”

Saietta Group’s motors will power EAV’s LINCS super lightweight skateboard platform which is currently being engineered and developed by EAV. The platform contains unique EAV-designed enclosed Li-ion batteries and is the basis of the new multi-purpose modular vehicle.

The LINCS, which has been designed for future fully autonomous operation, offers a range of up to 160km within an urban or intra-urban environment, and a capacity of 1,000kg, which equals any current LCV.

LINCS is now in prototype build with extensive testing due to take place beginning in March 2022.