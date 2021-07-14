REE and EAVX to collaborate on commercial EV development

REE Automotive has announced a strategic collaboration with EAVX, a business unit of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO), in which the duo will work jointly on the development of zero-emission, commercial EV work trucks for existing and new customers.

The project will integrate REE Automotive’s REEcorner technology and JBPCO’s commercial vehicle body solutions. Through the partnership, the companies hope to bring commercial EVs to the North American market and grow the pair’s customer base.

The REEcorner technology works by packaging vehicle components such as the electric motor, steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control into a single compact module between the wheel and the chassis. This setup enables the EV to have a fully flat, skateboard-like platform with a low step-in height and maximum payload capacity. This creates extra space for more cargo and passengers, and the ability to add extra batteries to increase vehicle range.

“JB Poindexter & Co is the leader in commercial work truck bodies and accessories. They are the ideal partner to help propel EV adoption in the commercial market segment,” commented Daniel Barel, co-founder and CEO of REE. “This collaboration is an important step forward for REE’s business growth and for improving livability and quality of life by eliminating carbon emissions. REE is dedicated to partnering with manufacturers that will push boundaries. This collaboration helps put us on the fast track to fulfilling our vision of serving as the cornerstone of next-gen EVs powered by REE.”

“JB Poindexter & Co understands the EV revolution is here,” explained John Poindexter, CEO and chairman of JBPCO. “As more companies across all sectors make the transition to electric mobility, the need for customizable commercial EVs grows. We want partners to know we are ready as a collaborator. The REEcorner technology provides unique opportunities to optimize the commercial fleet experience.”