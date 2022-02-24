QuantumScape expands into Asia-Pacific with Japan R&D base

QuantumScape, which is developing solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, is to expand into the Asia-Pacific region with an office in Kyoto, Japan, alongside a research and development facility.

“For decades, Japan has maintained a worldwide reputation for excellence in battery science, development and manufacturing,” said Jagdeep Singh, CEO and co-founder of QuantumScape.

“Local access to some of the most experienced battery scientists and collaboration with leading suppliers and research institutes, combined with the growing demand for battery electric vehicles throughout Asian markets, are compelling reasons for QuantumScape to open our first office in Japan.”

Headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has worked with automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tools and materials suppliers across the Asia-Pacific region for several years. As the company’s first regional footprint, the office will serve core functions, including materials and equipment evaluation and improving collaboration with regional partners.

QuantumScape has started building a team of engineers and scientists and is actively hiring for a number of open positions. The R&D center is located in the Kyoto Research Park, with the labs expected to be operational later this year.