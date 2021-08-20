Engine + Powertrain Technology International
Fuel Cell Technologies

Nexus-fc to receive US$1.6m in public funding

The Nexus-fc consortium has revealed that it will receive around €1.4m (US$1.6m) from the SME Innovation Programme. This round of public funding will help develop and produce a grid-independent battery-buffered fast-charging station for public transportation.

The fast-charging concept proposed will look to avoid expensive grid expansion at stations in Germany without sufficient grid connection power, and will buffer power peaks via a fuel cell to balance the energy received over the day.

The use of Proton Motor fuel cells as energy storage systems is expected to make a decisive contribution to reducing CO2  emissions.

Nexus-fc is a collaborative program comprising In-der-City-Bus, Proton Motor Fuel Cell, Schaefer Elektronik GmbH and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, while the company Fischer Power Solutions is a non-applicant associated partner.

In 2019, Proton Motor and Schaefer Elektronik announced the Nexus-e joint venture, which will work on the development and marketing of fuel cell fast-charging systems for electric vehicles.

