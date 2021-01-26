Lithium battery supplier seals deals to investigate battery swaps and new cell formats

China-based CBAK Energy Technology, a lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solutions provider, has announced that its subsidiary Dalian CBAK has signed a one-year strategic cooperation framework agreement with vehicle manufacturer Chengdu Raja New Energy Automotive Technology to develop a battery-swapping project for the food delivery and logistics industries.

Raja is a Chinese producer of light electric trucks commonly used in the logistics and distribution industry. In 2018, it added refuse collection vehicles to its product line and has sold over 5,000 electric trucks, while also establishing over 3,500 electric charging stations across China.

According to the agreement, Dalian CBAK will serve as a supplier to Raja and provide the latter with lithium-ion batteries as part of a battery swapping development project, which will target low-speed electric vehicle users throughout the delivery and logistics industries.

In addition to the deal with Raja, CBAK also recently concluded an agreement with JAC Motors for the development of new lithium-ion batteries, including cells built on the 46800 format recently adopted by Tesla.