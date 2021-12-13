inTest adds circuit and EV battery testing capabilities with new acquisition 

inTest Corporation, a global supplier of test and process solutions for the automotive and other markets, recently announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acculogic and its affiliates, manufacturers of robotics-based electronic production test equipment and application support services.

“Acculogic is a natural fit for inTest and aligns with our 5-Point Growth Strategy,” commented Nick Grant, inTest president and CEO. This acquisition will add electronics test capabilities with new technologies and services as well as broaden our customer base, further our end-market diversification and expand our international footprint. Acculogic provides differentiated flying probe know-how and solutions to the circuit test markets. Of note, it has gained an early position in electric vehicle battery testing applications, which would expand inTest’s portfolio of solutions for electric vehicle OEMs. With the planned acquisition of Acculogic, we are creating an electronic test platform that goes beyond the semiconductor market with deeper penetration in defense, aerospace and life science markets.”

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, Canada, Acculogic designs and manufactures a broad range of systems and instruments for testing electronic devices, circuit boards and systems used to validate designs, ensure the integrity of prototypes, improve production processes and yields, and deliver defect-free final products. The company also has engineering and sales support facilities in Maple Grove, Minnesota, USA; Lake Forest, California, USA; and Hamburg, Germany. Its test product portfolio includes the Flying Scorpion, a double-sided flying probe with 3D joy-stick-like probe motion and 22 interchangeable probe modules. The firm also offers an extensive line of in-circuit test systems, a suite of boundary-scan test and programming tools, and application-specific functional test systems.