Hyundai and Shell to collaborate on clean energy infrastructure

Hyundai Motor Company has signed a new global business cooperation agreement with Royal Dutch Shell. The agreement, which runs through 2026, marks the fourth extension to the partnership, but this time the companies will focus on clean energy and carbon reduction.

“We will join forces to drive positive change with clean mobility solutions that benefit all,” said Un Soo Kim, senior VP and head of global operations at Hyundai Motor Company. “With Shell, we will be securing our competitiveness within the automotive industry, continuing our transition as a smart mobility solution provider.”

As part of the new agreement, Hyundai will look to increase eco-friendly production and continue its transformation as a smart mobility solution provider. Shell will also expand its role in providing Hyundai with cleaner mobility solutions.

The partnership will undertake cooperative projects that reflect this new direction, including a plan to establish new types of service channels specialized for mobility service providers, primarily in Asia. Both companies will also discuss cooperation schemes for energy supply business, such as EV and FCEV charging services.

“Accelerating the mobility sector to net zero will require collaborative pioneers willing to act now and establish the alignments needed to deliver a cleaner energy future,” said Carlos Maurer, executive VP for Shell’s global commercial business. “We believe we can best enhance Hyundai’s customer service experiences by tapping our EV charging expertise and our deep insights gathered from daily interactions with motorists at our 46,000 retail sites.”