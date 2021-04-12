Hyliion forms Hypertruck Innovation Council

Hyliion, a provider of electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, has announced the formation of the Hypertruck Innovation Council. The group comprises fleet, logistics and transportation leaders from within the industry, and was set up to support the development of Hyliion’s latest Hypertruck powertrain solution.

It is estimated that the council will represent more than 100,000 commercial trucks globally under the Class 8 banner. Members of the group will provide insights needed during the development stage of Hyliion’s Hypertruck, an electric powertrain with increased performance, emissions reductions and lower operating costs compared with traditional forms of propulsion for commercial Class 8 trucks.

“Our customers are at the core of our business. Their feedback and collaboration are crucial to the success of our hybrid solution, which has already logged millions of real-world miles,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “That’s why we have brought together the Hypertruck Innovation Council, a group of commercial transportation industry leaders who will be the first to test and review demonstration units of the Hypertruck ERX and whose feedback will be essential as we improve upon our technology. The council will also help us ensure that the unique and diverse needs of today’s fleets continue to be reflected in our products as Hyliion develops the next generation of industry-leading, environmentally conscious technology and powertrain solutions.”

Members of the Hypertruck Innovation Council will be among the first to put real-world miles on Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX demonstration units to provide fleet and driver feedback. Both Hyliion and the council share similar views on furthering sustainable practices, such as reducing carbon emissions without a loss of performance for commercial vehicles.

Angie Slaughter, vice president of sustainability and logistics procurement at US brewery Anheuser-Busch, said, “With one of the largest dedicated fleets in the US, Anheuser-Busch is committed to leading the industry toward zero-emissions commercial transportation by improving the sustainability of our own logistics operations. The most impactful technologies come from close collaboration with experienced and innovative minds, and we’re excited to participate in the Hyliion Hypertruck Innovation Council to support the development of a transportation solution that meets the complex needs of today’s fleets while working to build a more sustainable future.”

Healy concluded, “Now more than ever, fleets need efficient and affordable technologies that also address broader sustainability goals. Our collective strengths will help Hyliion unlock the potential for electrification technology while advancing our customers’ operations and the industry at large.”