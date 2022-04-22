Element strengthens battery testing capabilities with US acquisition

UK-headquartered Element Materials Technology (Element) has acquired Energy Assurance (EA), a major independent battery testing operator in North America.

Based in Gainesville, Georgia, with operations in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, EA provides performance testing services for battery and battery-powered products using over 3,000 cycling channels and more than 200 environmental chambers. Its comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading expertise lies within the performance, safety, regulatory and abuse testing areas for small, medium and large format cells, modules and packs. This includes safety and regulatory services and certification to local and international standards, product analysis, and risk quantification.

The business will complement Element’s existing network of laboratories already supporting the energy transition market and the growing demand for higher performance batteries.

Rick Sluiters, EVP, Americas at Element, said, “We continue to build expertise and capacity to support our customers in their energy transition journeys. EA’s wide experience within the battery sector, extensive customer base and focus on customer service fits very well with our strategy and perfectly complements our existing expertise in connected technologies and transportation sectors.

“With most companies now thinking about renewable energy and sustainable energy driven solutions, the acquisition of EA gives us a strategic advantage in all our core end markets for our business in North America. We see this as a unique opportunity to become a clear leader in the sustainable energy delivery market, while simultaneously helping to reinforce our broader sustainability agenda.”

EA is accredited by ANAB, UL and SGS and is certified by global testing body TUV SUD. It is a member of the IECEE CB scheme as a certified bodies test laboratory, and the business will be approved to test to Soteria standard in 2022.