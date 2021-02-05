Cummins and Isuzu collaborate on mid-range powertrains and advanced engineering

Cummins and Isuzu Motors have announced a collaboration targeting global mid-range diesel powertrain supply and advanced engineering. The pair have formalized a business structure that will enable both companies to evaluate and conduct joint development of new diesel engines and other alternative powertrains for the automotive sector.

Cummins chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger said, “We are pleased to take another step forward in the partnership by powering Isuzu vehicles with Cummins engines in global markets. Our partnership is a terrific opportunity for both companies to harness our respective strengths and drive innovation in advanced diesel and other technology solutions.”

Under the agreement Cummins will provide mid-range B6.7 diesel platforms which will be integrated Cummins’ chassis, for use in medium-size trucks to meet the demand of the OEM’s worldwide customer base, and in adherence with Japanese emission regulations.

Trucks fitted with the Cummins B6.7 diesel engine will be introduced to North America in 2021, alongside Japan, Southeast Asia and other locations later on. The engines bound for trucks in Japan will be assembled at Isuzu’s facility located in Tochigi, Japan. Both companies hope that the joint partnership will enable the optimization of their respective investments in diesel development and other emerging technology, while better serving customer requirements.

Masanori Katayama, president and representative director at Isuzu Motors, commented, “Cummins and Isuzu have been working on our partnership based on strong trusts in each other. I am pleased to announce today our first step in this collaboration. We will accelerate holistic collaboration in joint research for advanced engineering capabilities and further developments in advanced diesel technologies to deliver optimum trucks and powertrains to customers all over the world.”

Alongside this, Cummins and Isuzu has also entered an advanced technology agreement to carry out research into future powertrains, with the aim of improving the efficiency and emissions of developing diesel platforms.