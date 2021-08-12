Continental and Varta develop compact 48V two-wheeler battery

Continental Engineering Services (CES) is cooperating with battery specialist Varta. The aim of the partnership is to develop the technologies to advance e-mobility. In a first pilot project, the partners have developed a replaceable 48V battery for electrically powered two-wheelers with a power of 10kW and more.

The pack comprises Varta’s V4Drive high-performance cell based on lithium-ion technology, which is designed to offer high performance, fast chargeability, low-temperature resistance and a compact design. A specially developed battery management system from CES allows the use of this cell in two-wheel automotive applications.

“Properties such as high energy density, fast charging capability and flexibility in the design of our cylindrical V4Drive cell are decisive for progress in electromobility,” explained Gordon Clements, general manager at Varta. “In addition, intelligent battery management is important for getting full performance from battery solutions.”

The 9kg battery pack gives a range of 50km and power of 10kW. It can be detached from the two-wheeler easily and can be charged externally. In addition, any number of battery packs can be connected and controlled via the CES battery management system.

Alex Rupprecht, director of the driveline and electrification business segment at CES, added, “The 48V swappable battery, based on the revolutionary V4Drive cell, paired with our innovative battery management system enables the breakthrough of electric mobility for a long-range commute on two wheels.

“The battery system has a high power density, meets the automotive standards in its performance class and can easily be removed from the scooter and charged quickly. This is an ideal solution for commuters who don’t have a charging opportunity at their parking space.”