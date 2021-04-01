Castrol launches sustainability strategy

Castrol has laid out its new PATH360 strategy to help deliver a more sustainable future. The plan sets out aims for 2030 to save waste and reduce carbon, significantly increasing the company’s carbon neutral customer offering.

The BP brand aims to deliver high performance with lower lifecycle carbon by improving operational efficiency and exploring opportunities to transition to renewable energy. It is also working with its suppliers, sourcing lower carbon raw materials, reducing packaging and working with its partners to influence what happens to products after customer use.

“Our approach is 360°, holistic, whole-system thinking,” noted Mandhir Singh, senior VP, Castrol. “We’re not starting from scratch with PATH360, it builds upon work we’ve been doing for years, pulling it all together into one integrated sustainability program.”

As part of the updated strategy, Castrol also aims to embrace circular thinking – looking at the lifecycle of existing and new products, to see how they can be improved, extended, reused or recycled – and support new and growing sectors, like renewable energy and e-mobility, with products and services.

Work to meet these targets is already underway: three of Castrol’s plants moved to renewable electricity in 2020; a new lightweight bottle design using less plastic has been introduced; and optimization of formulations to deliver lower lifecycle carbon are ongoing.