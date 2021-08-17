BorgWarner invests in CelLink

Mobility solutions provider BorgWarner has invested in CelLink Corporation, a company that produces high-conductance flexible circuits for the automotive industry. The investment comes as part of BorgWarner’s electrification expansion efforts.

After announcing its Charging Forward electrification strategy earlier this year, the company has made a multitude of technology investments alongside this Series C investment, and has unveiled a goal of having 45% of total company sales generated by EV technology in 2030. As it shifts toward electrification, BorgWarner is enhancing its focus on partnerships, technologies and investments to support its customers.

“CelLink’s superior circuit technology is well suited for a wide range of automotive applications, with great potential for battery packs and next-generation vehicle wiring, and closely aligns with our Charging Forward strategy,” commented Harry Husted, chief technology officer, BorgWarner.

“As one of our many efforts to realize our electrification goals, we anticipate this investment will reinforce and complement the competitive advantage of our products in all major markets and help fulfill our vision of a clean, energy-efficient world.”

CelLink, based in California, specializes in the manufacture of flexible circuits to enhance the electrical, thermal and mechanical system properties of batteries and other components or systems that require both power and data transmission. The circuitry that CelLink produces is cost-effective, lighter, more compact and more electrically conductive when compared with traditional flexible circuits.

Alongside its application to EV batteries, the CelLink products can be utilized for the high-power and high-speed data transmission of next-generation EV architectures, where wires can be combined into a single flexible circuit to provide a simplified electrical distribution system.

“As electrification takes hold in the automotive industry, it is more important than ever that the industry adopts intelligent wiring systems that minimize complexity and weight,” explained Kevin Coakley, CEO, CelLink. “We are very pleased to have BorgWarner join as an investor, fortifying the significant impact our products will have on the future of electrified transportation.”

The investment is expected to support CelLink’s next phase of growth in which it plans to expand manufacturing capacity.