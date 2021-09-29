BorgWarner extends supply deal with HYCET Transmission

Mobility solutions provider BorgWarner has signed an agreement to extend its cooperation with Great Wall Motor subsidiary HYCET Transmission Technology. The deal will see BorgWarner supply its triple-clutch P2 drive module and hydraulic control unit to Great Wall’s Haval and WEY brands.

“We are thrilled to extend our nearly two-decade partnership with HYCET,” said Dr Volker Weng, president and general manager at BorgWarner DriveTrain Systems. “Our customized triple-clutch P2 module can meet the requirements for HYCET’s 9-speed 9HDCT hybrid powertrain and is especially suitable for P2 hybrids.”

The HYCET 9-speed P2 9HDCT hybrid transmission will form an integral part of the brand’s I-Era 2.0 powertrain. The BorgWarner on-axis P2 drive module that features in this system integrates the disconnecting clutch, drive motor and cooling system, and includes a high-performance, low-noise stator delivering 95% peak efficiency.

Thanks to use of the supplier’s s-wind wire-forming process, the motor in the P2 drive module offers high power and torque densities in a compact package. The manufacturing process allows BorgWarner to produce smaller, more powerful high-voltage e-motors on a mass scale.

BorgWarner’s P2 hydraulic control unit for HYCET adopts a next-generation low-leakage design to further improve the efficiency of the hydraulic system. The latest solenoid valve is also designed for optimized clutch and shifting characteristics, resulting in better system efficiency and performance.

The first hybrid vehicles equipped with BorgWarner’s triple-clutch P2 hybrid drive module and hydraulic control unit are expected to reach mass production by the end of January 2022.