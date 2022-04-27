Bentley launches engineering recruitment drive

Bentley Motors has launched a recruitment drive to enlist 100 engineers to help it realize its move to electrification, laid out in the company’s Beyond100 strategy. The engineering expansion will support delivery of Bentley’s Five-in-Five plan, which commits the firm to launching a new electric model each year, from 2025.

Further information on the current vacancies can be found at www.bentleycareers.com with applications now open for 50 vacancies and increasing over the coming weeks and months to 100. While the positions cover multiple disciplines of engineering and research and development, approximately 50% are focused on electrical competencies.

Commenting on the opportunities, Dr Matthias Rabe, Bentley’s member of the board for research and development, said, “Bentley is in the middle of the most significant transformative phase in the company’s long and illustrious history. Extraordinary products has always been at the heart of our business, however tomorrow’s engineers face the most exciting challenges in a generation as we become an exclusively electric car business. We are looking for true innovators, who can create the new future of automotive, support our product ambitions and shape our Beyond100 vision as we aim for leadership within sustainable luxury mobility.”

As well as the need for electrical engineers, upcoming vacancies will cover the full spectrum of research and development, from UX/UI engineers within concepts and design, to design managers within development and validation of parts and whole vehicles, to chassis engineers working on production ready vehicles.