BASF and CATL to partner on battery sustainability

Multinational chemical company BASF and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) have formed a strategic partnership focusing on battery materials solutions, including cathode active materials (CAM) and battery recycling. Their stated aim is to develop a sustainable battery value chain in an effort to achieve both partners’ global carbon neutrality goals.

CATL recently launched a project to build its first European factory in Germany to localize lithium-ion battery production to markets where they will be used. With this, it is accelerating the development of a local supply chain for European customers and consumers. Similarly, BASF is set to establish CAM production in Europe, and is seeking to reduce its carbon footprint through the use of advanced process technology, a secured local raw materials supply chain, a favorable energy mix for production, as well as a short supply chain.

The strategic partnership with CATL will, says BASF, enable it to work closely with a globally leading battery producer on CAM and battery recycling. CATL, meanwhile, hopes to improve its European service capabilities by developing a localized battery recycling network and a secure raw material supply chain in the region.

“The transformation towards electromobility requires strong partnerships along the value chain,” said Markus Kamieth, member of BASF’s board of executive directors. “Pairing BASF’s strong position as a leading supplier for cathode active materials with CATL’s expertise in lithium-ion batteries will speed up innovation and the formation of a sustainable battery value chain worldwide.”