AVL and Ceres collaborate to extend their SOFC technology market reach

AVL and fuel cell developer Ceres have announced that a collaboration that will pool knowledge and experience gained in the field of SOFC (solid oxide fuel cell) technology to compile a comprehensive IP portfolio and make it available to a wider range of customers.

Ceres will bring expertise in the field of metal-supported SOFC technology, which will be partnered with AVL’s knowledge of potential applications, integration and systems. The two companies aim to extend their market reach and expand the number of products on offer in the transportation sector and other industrial areas.

Phil Caldwell, chief executive at Ceres, commented, “The potential for Ceres’s technology to play a role in the decarbonization of the global energy system is substantial, and this collaboration with AVL is a significant step in our strategy to accelerate its adoption in an expanded number of applications and markets.

“As a licensing business, our ability to scale depends on successfully embedding our technology with a greater number of customers and AVL’s global footprint, engineering scale and track-record in the fuel cell market makes them an ideal partner for Ceres.”