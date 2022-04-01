Toyota pushes I3 GR engine to over 300PS

Toyota has launched the latest addition to its GR (Gazoo Racing) line-up. The GR Corolla, a four-wheel-drive version of the company’s mid-sized hatch, utilizes an updated version of the turbocharged I3 engine found in the successful GR Yaris. Thanks to a revised exhaust system and engine calibration, the 1,618cc unit now produces 304PS compared with the 272PS of the Yaris.

Power is transferred via the same electronically controlled four-wheel-drive system as the Yaris, with a multi-plate center differential. However, control of the system has been revised, with drivers now able to select front-rear drive bias independently of throttle and steering mapping, providing what Toyota says is greater setup flexibility.