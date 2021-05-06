Stop-start capability for Cummins B6.7 Performance Series engine

Cummins has announced that its latest B6.7 Performance Series engine for the European market, which is predominantly used for agriculture, mining and construction applications, meets EU Stage V emissions regulations and now also features stop-start capability.

The B6.7 engine is a six-cylinder, available with a power output of 116-243kW (157-330ps), and with a high peak torque of 1,375Nm. Its low weight and compact size mean it is capable of delivering a high-power density, enabling it to replace engines of higher displacement with no impact on machine operation.

“Stop-Start capability is included in the B6.7 to further cut fuel consumption as well as overall maintenance costs,” commented Jeremy Harsin, Cummins off-highway business director. “Fuel savings should be between 5% and 10% but could be higher based on the machine duty cycle. This feature also delivers the sociability benefits that contractors are looking for by reducing on-site noise and exhaust emissions. Improving fuel efficiency reduces CO 2 greenhouse gas emissions.”

In order to integrate stop-start technology into the B6.7 platform, both hardware and software changes have been made. The addition of specially developed bearings in the engine combined with upgrades to the flywheel ring gear and starter motor support engine life and reliable performance with frequent stopping and starting.

Engineers at Cummins say they worked closely with customers to integrate the engine electronic control module (ECM) software with OEM’s machine controller software. The manufacturer’s controller then monitors the machine operation and communicates to the ECM when it is appropriate and safe for the powertrain to shut off.

Multiple engine parameters are monitored by the ECM, such as coolant temperature, intake manifold temperature, engine load and fan operation to make sure engine shutdown is carried out safely. When appropriate, the machine controller will then request an engine restart, and the ECM then automatically restarts the engine.

“Many machines sit idling on construction sites for long periods in between tasks,” continued Harsin. “Stop-Start not only reduces running costs, [but]it also lowers running hours for the machine, helping maintain higher residual values.”

Cummins states that the powertrain is applicable to a range of off-road equipment including crushers, screeners, wheel loaders, excavators, fork-lift trucks, terminal tractors and empty container handlers. Cummins’ engineers are then able to mechanically and electronically tailor engines to each specific machine.