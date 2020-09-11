Siemens to hold next-gen combustion systems webinar

Future Euro 7 emission standards come into effect in 2025 and require improved fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions from IC engines, with an increasing trend toward adoption of various technologies such as direct fuel injection and boosting. The major challenges faced by OEMs when developing a GDI engine include particulates, hydrocarbons and wall film.

Key to increasing the efficiency of IC engines to meet these growing demands is an in-depth understanding of the combustion process and complex in-cylinder dynamics, which can be achieved through combustion analysis and simulation.

Siemens is due to hold a webinar to present a case study of the work it has undertaken with Jaguar Land Rover, covering the development of its next-generation engines with CFD. According to Siemens, topics to be addressed will include accurate set-up of combustion simulations, integrated powertrain simulation in a single user environment and comparisons between its STAR-CD and Simcenter STAR-CCM+ In-cylinder simulation solutions.