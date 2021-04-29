Ricardo to explore hydrogen engine development

UK-based engineering and strategic consulting company Ricardo says it has created a hydrogen-fueled research engine that could offer a renewable, economic and durable technology solution to accelerate zero carbon emissions in heavy-duty trucks, off-highway machines and marine vessels.

The company says it will be testing the prototype at its engine development facility at the University of Brighton – the company’s long-term combustion engine research partner.

Drawing on the company’s experience in engine development and hydrogen technology integration, the test program will evaluate the performance, efficiency and emissions of the engine to assess its feasibility as a future multicylinder engine that could be taken into production for Ricardo’s customers.

Adrian Greaney, director of technology and digital at Ricardo’s Automotive and Industrial EMEA division, explained, “Green hydrogen has a critical role to play in our future energy and transport systems, particularly in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from hard-to-decarbonize sectors such as long-haul trucks, off-highway machines and marine. We are working with a range of clients on hydrogen and renewable fuels to reduce carbon emissions in these challenging sectors. This exciting project with the University of Brighton on hydrogen engine technology sits alongside our developments in hydrogen fuel cell systems to deliver cost-effective, clean and efficient solutions for our global clients.”

According to the company, the ongoing program will use the real-world results from the hardware to validate methods applied in Ricardo’s digital tools. The development of a hydrogen engine is a further boost to Ricardo’s hydrogen capability, following its recent investment in a hydrogen development and test facility at its Shoreham Technical Centre on the south coast of England.