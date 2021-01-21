Porsche launches RWD Taycan  

Porsche is to launch a fourth version of the Taycan, the company’s first all-electric sport saloon, featuring rear-wheel-drive and the option of two different capacity batteries.

As standard, the Taycan will be fitted with a single-deck battery with a gross capacity of 79.2kWh, while the two-deck performance battery, available as an optional extra, has a capacity of 93.4kWh. Maximum charging capacity is up to 225kW for the standard battery, and 270kW for the performance version, with both capable of being charged from 5% to 80% in just 22.5 minutes, meaning a 100km of range is provided after just five minutes of charging.

Porsche states that with a mix of intelligent charging management and vehicle aerodynamics, a maximum recuperation power of 265kW can be reached, which in turn enables low energy consumption, and an extended range for of 431km and 484km respectively.

Propulsion is provided by a permanently excited synchronous motor fitted to the rear axle, with an overall active length of 130mm, delivering 240kW (326ps) with a standard performance battery, and 280kW (380ps) when the vehicle is fitted with the uprated battery. The motor is mated to a two-speed transmission. When placed in over-boost mode, and teamed with launch control, the top-spec Taycan can output a peak power of 350kW (476ps). Mounted alongside the motor is a 600A inverter.