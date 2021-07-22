Mercedes launches S 580 e plug-in hybrid with fourth-gen hybrid system

Mercedes-Benz is to launch the S 580 e plug-in hybrid, featuring the German manufacturer’s fourth-generation hybrid system which makes its premiere in the S-Class.

With a maximum electrical output of 110kW and an electric range of over 100km (WLTP), more that of the previous model, the Mercedes-Benz S 580 e often operates without firing the combustion engine, consisting of a 372ps in-line six-cylinder from the current generation of Mercedes engines.

An IPM motor helps to provide a high-power density of the hybrid system, enabling a peak torque output of 480Nm. In purely electric drive, the 580 e can achieve a top speed of 140km/h.

For three-phase charging, an 11kW charger comes as standard, while a 60kW DC charger is available as an optional extra for fast charging using DC. Mercedes states that even with a completely flat battery, a full system charge can be achieved in 30 minutes.

Alongside the e plug-in hybrid, Mercedes has added a mild-hybrid S 580 4MATIC version to the model range, featuring a V8 petrol engine with an integrated second-generation starter-generator and 48V onboard electrical system.