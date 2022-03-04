IndyCar delays introduction of 2.4-liter V6 hybrid till 2024

Due to ongoing global supply chain challenges with some hybrid system components, IndyCar is to delay the debut of its new, 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine with a spec hybrid system to the 2024 season. Following consultation with engine partners Chevrolet and Honda, the series says it will continue to use the current 2.2-liter units for the 2023 season.

“We are pleased with the pace of the technical development of the 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid as we prepare it for competition,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye. “We are very encouraged by the progress our team and our partners have made, but an immediate decision needed to be made to ensure we are prepared for the 2023 season utilizing our current 2.2-liter engine package.

“Thanks to our great partners at Honda and Chevrolet for working through this challenging supply chain situation. We are going full speed ahead with the 2.4-liter hybrid engine and cannot wait to have it on track in 2024.”

Development of the new powertrains has been underway for several years, having begun back in 2019, however, their introduction has been beset by delays, not least due to supply issues for the hybrid system (produced by Mahle) and transmission. The increased capacity ICE is targeted to produce 800bhp, with an extra 100bhp coming from the hybrid element.

“We are very excited to get the electrified era of IndyCar racing underway,” added David Salters, president and technical director, Honda Performance Development. “We have finished development and dyno testing of our new internal combustion engine, and once the hybrid system component supply chain issues are sorted, we’ll begin track testing of the new hybrid power unit.”

The first on-track test of the new 2.4-liter engines is due to take place at the end of March at Sebring, with development, testing and work to incorporate the hybrid component set to continue throughout the year.