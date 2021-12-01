Hennessey to build six-wheel-drive EV hypercar

Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator Hennessey has revealed part of its 10-year product plan that will see three all-new ground-up models created over the next decade. The first to debut, which follows the Venom F5, will be the world’s first six-wheel-drive, fully electric Hyper-GT – code-named ‘Project Deep Space’.

The car will be a luxury grand tourer that can transport four adults in absolute comfort along with four sets of golf clubs, plus luggage. Of course, given Hennessey’s trademark obsession with power and speed, it will be quick, with traction provided by the six-wheel drive powertrain, housed within a lightweight carbon composite chassis.

“Hennessey has spent more than 30 years building some of the fastest and most exciting vehicles in the world,” explained company CEO and founder John Hennessey. “This mantra will continue for our next 30 years by introducing the world’s first fully electrified, six-wheel-drive Hyper-GT. We believe that ‘Deep Space’, with six electric motors combined with six driven wheels, could be the world’s quickest accelerating four-seater from 0-200 mph!

“I’ve been building some of the world’s fastest accelerating vehicles for decades, yet they have always been performance-limited by mechanical grip. Six-wheeled electric propulsion is the solution. The technology is unprecedented in this segment – both forward-thinking and innovative. Our design and engineering team is excited about embracing the future.”

Hennessey Special Vehicles will construct the new electric Hyper-GT at its production facility in Sealy, Texas. It will work closely with technology partners including Shell Pennzoil and Delta Cosworth to develop the electrified powertrain.