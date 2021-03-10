Heavy-duty natural gas engine from Cummins

Cummins has announced that its ISX12N+Endurant HD N powertrain will be made available to heavy-duty customers seeking to reduce emissions and increase the sustainability of their fleets.

The fully integrated powertrain is capable of running on 100% compressed natural gas, liquid natural gas and renewable natural gas. When mated to one of the company’s Endurant HD N 12-speed automated transmissions, the combined powerplant outputs 400ps and a peak torque of 1,966Nm.

According to Cummins, the Endurant HD N transmission was designed and optimized for use alongside the natural gas engine, and features changes to software functionality and gearbox calibrations. Additionally, a diaphragm spring clutch was designed to meet the load requirements of the natural gas engine to provide increased efficiency and performance. With these changes, the company claims launch performance and low-speed maneuverability are also improved, and shifting attributes are smoother.