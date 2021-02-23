Gordon Murray unveils track-only T.50s, with redesigned Cosworth V12

Gordon Murray Automotive has unveiled its T.50s Niki Lauda track-focused supercar. Developed in parallel with the T.50, the T.50s has, the designer says, been conceived, designed and engineered to offer the ultimate on-track driving experience.

It weighs just 852kg and will be powered by a revised V12, producing 725bhp, revving to 12,100rpm which is deployed through an Xtrac-developed 6-speed paddle-shift gearbox.

The Cosworth-designed and manufactured 3.9-liter V12 engine is a substantially different version of the engine that powers the T.50. The maximum torque figure is 485Nm, produced at 9,000rpm. At 178bhp/liter, the specific power output of the T.50s V12 exceeds that of the classic Cosworth DFV Formula 1 engine while the car’s power-to-weight ratio of 835ps/metric ton betters that of a naturally aspirated LMP1 car.

The engine is fed by a newly designed, roof-mounted ram induction airbox (which can increase maximum power to 725bhp at speed). Other changes to the engine include revised cylinder heads and camshafts, plus a higher compression ratio of 15:1, coupled to a freer flowing exhaust.

The latest iteration of the Cosworth GMA V12 weighs just 162kg, 16kg less than the road car engine, which was already the lightest road-going V12 engine ever. The weight-saving measures extend to the intake, exhaust and control systems, as well as the engine itself. All the valves are made from titanium, while there is no variable valve timing (unlike on the T.50) due to the additional weight of the geartrain and electronic control system.

Meanwhile, a simpler induction system features 12 throttle bodies on top of the engine. The exhaust system does without catalytic converters, has thinner Inconel walls and, with only track noise limits to meet, benefits from smaller silencers.

A bespoke Xtrac IGS (Instantaneous Gearshift) 6-speed paddle shift gearbox has been fitted and, as part of Xtrac’s efforts to minimize weight wherever possible, even the gears are lighter than in the T.50, contributing to a 5kg total weight reduction. Both the gearbox and the clutch are electronically actuated.

Ratios have been chosen to optimize on-track performance and driver enjoyment and engagement, delivering a top speed of approximately 200-210mph. A set of closer ratios for shorter circuits will also be offered.