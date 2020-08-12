General Motors introduces 350 small-block engine

General Motors has announced an all-new 350 small-block engine, intended as a replacement power unit for older SUVs, trucks and vans. The company says that the new GM Original Equipment 5.7L, 350 cubic-inch V8 replacement builds on the great features of the iconic engine yet is never remanufactured or reverse engineered.

The engine features brand-new – as opposed to remanufactured – four-bolt main blocks that are roller camshaft ready and mechanical fuel pump capable. The cylinder head and block castings are, again, brand new. The power unit is built using race-proven forged steel crankshafts for durability; new valve covers, oil pan and timing cover; and precise CNC machining of cylinder heads, block castings and other components.

The 350 small-block unit is available in three applications, including: Gen 1 covering trucks, vans and SUVs from 1987-1995; Gen 1e LD covering light-duty trucks from 1996-2002; and Gen 1e HD covering heavy-duty trucks from 1996-2002.