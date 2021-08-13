Fourth-gen Škoda Fabia launches with choice of five EVO engines

Škoda has announced that its new Fabia will launch with five engines from Volkswagen Group’s latest EVO generation. Delivering outputs ranging from 65ps to 150ps, all five units comply with the Euro 6d emissions standard.

The two 1.0-liter MPI engines deliver an output of 65ps hand 80ps. A manual 5-speed gearbox is paired with both these engines, as well as the 1.0-liter TSI that outputs 95ps. The 1.0-liter TSI with 110ps comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed DSG. The most powerful engine to feature in the new Fabia is the 1.5-liter TSI with 150ps. This is mated to a 7-speed DSG.

While the Fabia’s EVO engines are largely the same as those previously featured in other VW Group models, Škoda has made a number of refinements to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The two MPI engines benefit from an optimized crankshaft drive complete with pistons and piston rings reduces friction losses, while targeted modification of the water circulation system around the cylinder head and engine block ensures greater cooling efficiency for the cylinders, combustion chambers and integrated exhaust manifold.

Moreover, the three-cylinder MPI engines operate on the Atkinson combustion cycle, in which the intake valves only close during a piston’s compression stroke. As a result, part of the air-fuel mixture is pushed back into the intake manifold. This reduces the compression ratio, which in turn lowers the fuel consumption.

The two 1.0 TSI direct injection engines use a high injection pressure of 350 bar. Their innovative plasma coating is just 150μm thick and replaces the cast-iron cylinder liners in the aluminum cylinder crankcase, reducing internal friction inside the three cylinders. This lowers fuel consumption and emissions even further, while reducing the thermal load through a more even distribution and dissipation of heat in the combustion chamber.

The three-cylinder MPI engines also operate in the Miller cycle and the turbocharger has variable turbine geometry. This results in higher torque over a wider range of engine speeds, while at the same time reducing emissions.

The plasma coating and 350-bar injection pressure are also featured in the new top-of-the-range 1.5 TSI engine. Active cylinder management automatically deactivates two of the four cylinders under light load conditions.