Czinger releases details of production-spec 21C hypercar

Los Angeles-based manufacturer Czinger has unveiled details of its final production-spec 21C hypercar, set to be produced in a limited run of 80 vehicles.

The 21C is the first model in a series of vehicles the company hopes to build, with each component having been subjected to an AI-driven iterative design process to optimize weight and performance, then additive manufactured, before being finished by hand. On paper, the 21C’s in-house-developed powertrain is impressive.

Having been introduced back in March 2020, before the canceled Geneva Motor Show, the 21C has undergone several updates including a new overall width of 2,050mm. Alongside its all-wheel-drive system, the hybrid powertrain consists of a mid-mounted, 2.88-liter, twin-turbo, flat-crank V8. Czinger claims that the combustion engine used in the 21C is the most power-dense production engine in the world; it has been designed to run on an array of fuels including carbon recycled methanol and other e-fuels to enable zero emissions.

Aiding the combustion engine with forward propulsion is an 800V electric drive and regeneration system, consisting of a pair of high-output motors, each powering a front wheel in a torque vectoring format. Battery charge is provided through regenerative braking and a motor generator unit (MGU) using a gear drive, attached to the V8 engine. With a redline of 11,000rpm, the combined output of hybrid and IC engines is claimed to be 1,250bhp. An as yet unspecified, optional extra for the vehicle is stated to provide a 100hp upgrade, raising total power to 1,350hp.

In optional low-drag configuration, the hypercar has a top speed of 452km/h. With the driver and passenger in a central position for weight distribution, 0 to 100km/h is completed in 1.9 seconds, and 0 to 300km/h in 8.5 seconds. With a dry weight of under 1,240kg, and its 1,250hp output, the vehicle also achieves an impressive 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.