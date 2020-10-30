BorgWarner updates truck turbos

BorgWarner has developed an upgraded version of its S410 turbocharger for the Mercedes-Benz Novo Actros extra-heavy truck. The new turbocharger equips the OM 460 engine from Mercedes-Benz in its three power versions: 450hp, 480hp and 510hp.

According to the company, the turbo now features a compressor stage with a renewed design claimed to improve the thermodynamic efficiency through a new rotor and new compressor housing volute. It also states that the upgraded turbocharger provides better compressor efficiency, with reduced air compression temperature and fuel consumption.

“By applying the compressor stage technology to the S410 turbocharger our engineering team was able to achieve significant efficiency targets, such as improved engine performance and reduced emissions,” said Vitor Maiellaro, emissions, thermal and turbo systems plant manager in Brazil. “This type of equipment is becoming increasingly essential to meet emission standards in Brazil and around the world.”

It also incorporates forged and machined titanium rotors, in order to resist low and high cycle fatigue, while dual-flow turbine housings divide the exhaust gas flow to better use pulse energy to propel the turbine wheel, resulting in greater exhaust power for dynamic response and higher efficiency.