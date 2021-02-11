BorgWarner adds 800V electric motor for commercial vehicle sector

BorgWarner has released details of its latest electric motor, the HVH (High Voltage Hairpin) 320 motor. It states that the 400kW motor is capable of 97% peak efficiency, and the 800V rating enables a higher power density and a reduced charging time.

When it enters production in 2024, the HVH 320 will be integrated into a range of hybrid and electric vehicle applications for the commercial sector including, says BorgWarner, an application for a large OEM based in Europe. The flexible motor platform brings with it four variants to meet a range of customer requirements, with a torque output of up to 1,270Nm while also providing regenerative braking capabilities.

Stefan Demmerle, president and general manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems, commented, “Adding the HVH 320 to our electric motor family bolsters our offerings and is an excellent example of BorgWarner’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art clean propulsion technologies that match market needs.

“Using our 800V-rated machine, customers can significantly reduce charging time and achieve a higher power density, enabling an even brighter future for electric trucks.”